I Decided To Teach Others The Bible As I Got Older – Majid Michel

Ghollywood actor, Majid Michel has come out to react to being called a pastor by many. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he learned the Bible for himself as he got older and made the decision to teach it to others, but he never attended Bible school or made up his mind to become a pastor.

Majid added that the media saw him speaking about God at various churches, conferences and gatherings, so they jumped into the wrong conclusion.

His words, “As I got older and learned the Bible for myself, I made the decision to teach it. In an effort to spread what I had learned, the media observed me speaking about these topics at various churches, conferences, and gatherings. It was the media that reported that I was a pastor despite never having attended a Bible school. I’ve never been anointed as a pastor.”

“It would be dishonest of me to minimize the gift of prophecy that God has given me. I have faith in the one true God, creator of heaven and earth. I have no doubt in my mind that Yesua was sent by God to save his people.”