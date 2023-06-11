I Did Not Grope Ronaldo At His Promotional Event – Wong Li Lin

Wong Li Lin has come out to respond to the criticism aimed in her direction following supposed groping of Cristiano Ronaldo at a promotional event. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she only held Ronaldo’s hands at the event, so she does not understand why people are saying groping since no other parts were involved.

Wong added that Ronaldo is simply a football legend who everyones loves to interact with.

Her words, “I led him at the event as I knew what he was to do next. I just held his arm. When did I touch his other parts?”

“Ronaldo is a football legend. Everyone loves him and wants to interact with him. And so did I, that’s all. I think if most of the netizens who left messages had the chance to meet him, they would do more.”