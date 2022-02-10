I Didn’t Choose Gay, Gay Chose Me – Temmie Ovwasa

Popular singer, Temmie Ovwasa has come out to say that she had her gay awakening at the tender age of 5. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, it was with a female neighbour who was also her best friend, and they both remained friends till they were teenagers after the experience.

Temmie added that she really didn’t wake up and decided to choose gay, gay chose her.

Her words, “She was the first girl I ever… you know…”

“I didn’t choose it, it chose me.”

Temmie Ovwasa who is popularly known as YBNL Princess, is a Nigerian singer, song writer and guitarist born on 29th November, 1996.

She started out professionally in 2016 after being signed to Olamide’s YBNL Nation record label.

She plays all kinds of instruments including guitar, Keyboard and drum. She rose to fame with the hit single “Jabole”, which is her first song under the YBNL imprint.

She revealed she has recorded over 300 songs.