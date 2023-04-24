I Didn’t Expect Missing Out On Championship’s Young Player of the Year Award – Amad Diallo

Manchester United loanee, Amad Diallo is not happy to have missed out on Championship’s Young player of the Year the award for this season. He simply wrote, “Young player, who?” via his Twitter account, accompanied by two laughing emojis, and fans have been reacting.

Scott has made 40 appearances this season for the Robins, contributing five assists and scoring once. City are down in 14th place in the table, while Sunderland are pushing for promotion.

Diallo could be playing in the Premier League next season as Erik ten Hag is currently planning on using the youngster in his squad for the 2022-23 campaign.

WOW.