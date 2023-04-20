My Manchester City Team Is Exhausted – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that his players get more tired after every game. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that his team is exhausted at the moment, and he does not know how everyone will recover in time for the FA Cup clash vs Sheffield United.

Pep added that it will definitely be a tough match on Saturday, and he hopes his boys will find their strength again.

His words, “We are exhausted. I don’t know how we recover to play against Sheffield United [in the FA Cup semi-final]. Now is a tough moment for the game on Saturday,”

“Three years in a row in the semi-finals of the Champions League. We struggled in the first half. Upamecano broke all the lines down our left side and we struggled with Coman. We were fortunate before the penalty miss, they had one or two chances and anything could happen but we defended really well.”