    I Didn’t Have The Heart To Correct Lil Wayne About Getting My Name Wrong – Drake

    Popular Canadian rapper, Drake has come out to speak about how his relationship with American music star, Lil Wayne began. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, Wayne first thought his name was Drizzy Drake Rogers when he rapped it on one of their collaborations, “Ransom,” but even if he realized the error, he didn’t have the heart to correct his mentor about it.

    They had other successful collaborations after the error, and both recently earned a spot in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top 50 rappers list, although Wayne largely disagrees with his ranking.

