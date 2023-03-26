Mac Allister’s Future Will Be Decided Alongside Brighton – Father

Alexis Mac Allister’s father has come out to say that clubs have been getting in touch with his son. He recently revealed this amid reported interest from Chelsea, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, clubs are starting to reach out for his signature, even if there have been no concrete talks with any team in particular till now.

He added that the decision will be made together with Brighton in the summer because the club deserves respect.

His words, “Clubs are starting to call us for Alexis but there are no concrete talks now. We’ll decide together with Brighton, they deserve respect. We will pick the best project, based on the coach too — it’s not about money.”