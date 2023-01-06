I Didn’t Know Temi Otedola’s Dad Was Worth So Much – Mr Eazi

Popular singer, Mr Eazi has come out to recount how he met the love of his life, Temi Otedola. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he had escorted Temi’s sister, DJ Cuppy to an event where she was to perform as a Disc Jockey, and when Cuppy left him in the company of Temi, they hit things off from there.

Mr Eazi added that he simply struck up a conversation with the 26-year-old actress in a bid to socialize with her, and their relationship blossomed from that moment.

His words, “I did not know her father was worth so much, I just saw a fine girl and decided to strike up a conversation with her.”

