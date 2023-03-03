I Don’t Change My Clothes When Arsenal Goes On A Winning Run – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to share the clothing superstition he adopts once Arsenal gets on a winning run. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, when his team goes on a winning run, he does not like to change his clothes, so he sticks to wearing exactly the same jumper, trousers and shoes for as long as possible.

Arteta added that he is grateful to the club for giving him the opportunity to do what he loves the most.

His words, “I am a very methodical, routine person. When we are winning, I don’t like to change my clothes, I like to maintain exactly the same jumper, trousers and shoes as before. If we lose, I change to something different.”

“They’ve given me the opportunity to do what I love most, in the club that I absolutely love, respect and admire. I love what I do, every day. So when I have some doubts, or feel pressure, I just come back to that: how do you feel about what you do? And it doesn’t get any better than this.”