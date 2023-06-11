I Don’t Have The Energy To Think About Next Season – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that the club’s Champions League triumph was written in the stars. He recently had his say after admitting the trophy is so difficult to win, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he feels tired, calm and satisfied after a very long season, and he currently has no energy to think about the next season.

Pep added that winning the treble is very difficult, therefore it is an honour to sit alongside Sir Alex Ferguson with that English record.

His words, “It was written in the stars that we’d win this season – and we did. I’m feeling tired, calm and satisfied. This f*cking trophy is so difficult to win. We knew it would be hard. They are really good. We were anxious in the first half but it was a question of being patient. I told them to be patient. You have to be lucky, with Ederson at the end, and this competition is [a toss of] a coin. The momentum came from winning the Premier League and FA Cup and now we have this. It was not our best performance. I have no energy to think of next season and we need a break. We will start from zero and it’s our job. Winning the treble is so difficult. It is an honour to sit alongside Sir Alex Ferguson – I got a message in my phone this morning from him that touched me. Maybe we can build a museum for all the trophies.”

“No, don’t talk, I need a break. My chairman said: ‘Oh, London is next season’s venue of the final,’ so I don’t tell you my answer to him. Now is time to celebrate. There are teams who win the Champions League and disappear. We have to avoid it. Knowing me it is not going to happen but it is a big relief to have this trophy. Now we don’t get asked about it. Especially this season, the entire world says if we don’t win the Champions League we will not be complete and I agree, I have to accept it, that maybe it is me that is wrong … People [may] say I have to win trebles every season. I am good manager, Pep, but not that good.”