I’m Grateful For The Love Manchester City Fans Showed Gundogan – Wife

Ilkay Gundogan’s wife, Sara Arfaoui has come out to thank Manchester City fans for the love shown to her husband during his time in England. She recently revealed this having previously aired her frustration at life in Manchester, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she will definitely miss the City family because she and her husband arrived Manchester without expectations before winning lots of trophies.

Sara added that she followed City everywhere during her time in England, and she was very happy with the UCL win.

His words, “I can’t say much just because I’m not realising what is happening. All I can say is thank you Manchester for giving us all this love and thank you to our friends. I will miss my City family. I arrived in Manchester without expectations and I leave as a wife, a mum and with the greatest friends we could wish for. I did follow City everywhere, dreaming of winning the Champions League, but what happened was more than I dreamed of. I will keep everyone in my heart. My @ilkayguendogan, you were amazing and I was proud of you every game. Forever the Treble capitano!”