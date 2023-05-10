I Don’t Know If Diogo Costa Will Be Joining MUFC This Summer – Dalot

Manchester United defender, Diogo Dalot has come out to shower praise on Porto goalkeeper, Diogo Costa. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he grew up with Costa and considers him a friend, but he does not know if he would be joining MUFC for the next stage of his career.

Dalot added that the goalie has shown at Porto that he is a different breed who can help any team across the globe.

His words, “I grew up with him, he’s my friend, there’s a great relationship between us and I know perfectly well that he has the capacity to one day be world-class. I don’t know if he’ll be at Manchester United or another big club in Europe. He shows at Porto that he is a differential goalkeeper and has helped the club a lot. If he continues there, I’ll be extremely happy. If he leaves, I hope he has the greatest success in the world.”