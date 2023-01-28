Osun: Tribunal chairman mocked Adeleke’s dancing while delivering judgement – PDP alleges

Osun State governorship election Tribunal appears to have taken a swipe at the dancing skills of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The Chairman of the Election Petition Tribunal, Terste Kume, on Friday, during his judgement mocked Governor Adeleke for dancing to Kiss Daniel’s “Buga” song the day he was declared winner of the election last year.

Delivering judgement, two out of the tribunal’s three-member panel held that the petitioner was able to prove that there was indeed overvoting in some of the polling units.

Consequently, the majority judgment of the tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the certificate of return from Adeleke and issue a fresh one to Oyetola as the duly elected governor of the state.

The judge said Adeleke was dancing to Kiss Daniel’s “Buga” song after he was declared winner of the governorship election in July 2022, maintaining that the election was not held in compliance with the electoral act.

”After deducting the unlawful votes, Mr Oyetola’s tally came down to 314, 931 votes while Mr Adeleke scored 290,666. The declaration and return are hereby declared null and void,” the chairman had ruled.

Reacting to this in Osogbo on Saturday while addressing the newsmen, the party leadership led by the State Caretaker Chairman, Dr Adekunle Akindele, said the judge abandoned legal arguments and submissions to dwell on the trivial as the foundation for his pronouncement.