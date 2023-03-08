MUFC Is The Right Choice For Osimhen In The Summer – Ighalo

Ex-Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has come out to urge Victor Osimhen to join Manchester United and form a deadly partnership with Marcus Rashford. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Osimhen joining MUFC is a good fit because he is a young boy who has lots of pace to burn and can score goals.

Ighalo added that if the Napoli forward ever asked for his opinion, he’ll pick the Red Devils as the right choice in the summer.

His words, “I think it’s a good fit because he is a young boy, he runs and he can score goals. Having Victor Osimhen and Rashford in the top at Manchester United will cause any defender panic because they are two fast players and they are goalscorers.”

“I think he will fit in Manchester United so well. If he asked for my opinion and what should he do, I would advise him to join Man United because, for me, they are the biggest club.”