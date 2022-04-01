I Don’t Know If I Should Be Meeting Potential Owners Right Now – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that he expects discussions over the Premier League club’s sale to intensify over the coming weeks. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he expects more discussions in the coming weeks but he is unsure if he should be engaging in any meeting with potential owners as well.

Tuchel added that maybe it is best for him to be involved as late as possible in the meetings.

His words, “I am not sure if I could tell you the names. It’s my information that it’s down to four and in the next weeks there should be further talks and negotiations.”

“I’m not sure if they want to [meet me] and I’m not sure if I should [meet them]. Maybe it’s best for me to be involved as late as possible in this.”

“We are happy things changed and we can have fans at the FA Cup semifinal and Champions League,”

“So everybody has to step up tomorrow and has a responsibility to create a good atmosphere. We need our spectators behind us, so if we are a little bit less, they have to compensate for those missing.”

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t speak a lot about that [Italy’s elimination] because what could I say to get his pain away? Nothing,”

“Like always, it’s our job more to create an environment and atmosphere. He came in one day earlier than he needed to be and that’s why I had the feeling he loved to come back and it be a positive environment.”