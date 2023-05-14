I Don’t Know If Mitoma Is Ready To Play For A Big Team – Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton manager, Roberto De Zerbi has come out to say that Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo will most likely leave the club this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he expects the club to lose very important players once the season ends, but he is sure the owners are ready to bring good replacements to take over from them.

De Zerbi added that it would be best for players like Mitoma and Estupinan to stay longer at Brighton till they are ready to play for big teams.

His words, “For sure we will lose some players, maybe Caciedo, maybe Mac Allister. We have to be ready to bring other good players (in). For [Kaoru] Mitoma and [Pervis] Estupinan, the best solution is to stay with us. I don’t know if they are ready to play with big teams. You have to be ready in the head and we can offer them the chance to improve.”