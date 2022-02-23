I Don’t Know If Ziyech And Kovacic Will Feature Vs Liverpool – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that he hopes Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech will be ready for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. This is coming after both players suffered injuries in the UCL on Tuesday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t know if both players will be fit for the important final and he feels he should’ve subbed Mateo Kovacic at half-time.

Tuchel added that he hopes for good news before the game vs Liverpool because there will be lots of days to recover.

His words, “I don’t know.”

“I should have subbed Mateo Kovacic at half-time so could have had one more change. I have not spoken to the doctor about Hakim and hope it is not serious.”

“Today is Tuesday, there are a lot of days to recover until Sunday. We don’t like to have that many injuries and more impact from the bench on a tactical matter. I hope they will be ready for Sunday.”