I Don’t Know What The Future Holds For Me And MUFC – Frenkie De Jong

Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong has come out to declare that he is very happy at the club yet again. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he feels very pleased at the club, and he is satisfied with the victory vs Real Madrid since it creates a 12 points gap between both clubs.

De Jong added that even if he does not know what the future holds for transfers, he feels comfortable at Barcelona right now.

His words, “Yes, I am very satisfied. We won 2-1 and the gap is now twelve points. It looks good.”

“It is a lot better, yes, it gives me great satisfaction. We are now first and I play almost everything. No, I don’t think so. In principle, I am very happy at Barcelona.”