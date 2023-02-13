I Don’t Know What The Future Holds For Me At Juventus – Rabiot

PSG midfielder, Adrien Rabiot has come out to deliver an update on his situation at Juventus. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he feels really good at Juventus at the moment, he does not know what is going to happen in the future.

Rabiot added that the most important thing for him is to give 100 percent to the team he currently plays for.

His words, “At this moment I feel good, but I don’t know what is going to happen. The important thing is to give 100 per cent, then we’ll see what happens. I’ll talk to the club, but right now there are more important things to think about.”