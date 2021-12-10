I Don’t Like My Physical Rating On FIFA 22 At All – Pulisic

Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic has come out to speak about his Next Generation card in FIFA 22. He recently revealed that some of his numbers should be a little higher, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he is pleased with his ranking, he still believes Sports has marked him down in categories that he wants to prove a point in.

Pulisic added that he also doesn’t like his physical rating in the game at all, and he might need to work on getting bigger arms.

His words, “I think there is definitely room to improve there. I have scored some nice goals.”

“I think I do pretty well defensively. As an attacking player it’s normal, but it could be higher. Our team, everyone defends very well. That seems a bit low.”

On his physical rating, “That is low. I’m not the biggest guy, maybe I need to get in the gym a bit more. I think I have a low centre of gravity and am hard to knock off, the ball but maybe I need to get my arms a bit bigger.”

On beating Werner for pace, “I never like to doubt myself. I think it would be close, but to be honest Timo is fast.”