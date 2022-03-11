I Don’t Mind Begging Korra Obidi And Her Husband To Stay Together – Blessing Okoro

Popular relationship expert, Blessing Okoro has come out to share her thoughts on dancer, Korra Obidi and her doctor husband, Justin Dean’s marital crisis. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, even if she has never prayed for any couple to not split, she is currently praying for Korra and Justin because she hopes for them to work things out.

Blessing added that if she is allowed, she’ll even go as far as meeting them personally to beg them to stay together.

Her words, “I have never prayed for any couple like I am praying for both of them.”

“Why am I even crying ..

If one could beg people to stay married I swear I will beg you both.”

“Bikonu work it out .

Please we love you both.

We are sorry biko , don’t divorce .

Na una be my prayer point

Love you both praying for you.”

WOW.