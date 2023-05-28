I Don’t Mind Being Associated With Janelle Monáe In Any Capacity – Lupita Nyong’o

Popular Oscar winner, Lupita Nyong’o has come out to address the long-standing rumours of a romance with Janelle Monáe, her best friend. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she completely understands why people would think that they are romantically involved, but she can categorically confirm that they are not dating.

Lupita added that the Janelle is a magnet and she does mind being associated with her in any capacity.

Her words, “She has magnetism that they were obviously picking up on.”

“She is that enigmatic. I was not surprised. And I don’t mind being associated with her in any capacity.”

“This world is still extremely new to me and unbelievable. [Janelle] came up to me and just gave me the realest hug.”

“I think we may have swayed to the music. She was just like, ‘I’m so proud of you, and just thank you for being you’”

“At some point, [Janelle] asked me for my phone, put her number in and said, ‘Let’s stay in touch’. She was like, ‘I really mean it. If you need anything, I’m here for you’.”

“Just because you’re a close friend doesn’t mean you get to know everything about her. That’s what makes her interesting as an artist.”