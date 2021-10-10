I Don’t Regret Choosing Paris As My New Home – Messi

PSG forward, Lionel Messi has come out to say that he is pleased to be at the club. He recently revealed that he has no regrets over choosing the Ligue 1 outfit as his new home.

According to him, he just had to find a new club to continue his career and he was very lucky to be contacted by several clubs, including PSG.

Messi added that the French club proved that they really wanted him and he is ready to repay that loyalty.

His words, “Barca issued the statement saying that I was not going to continue and from that point on I started to wonder how I was going to bounce back,”

“I had to find a new club to continue my career. I was lucky to be contacted by several clubs including PSG. I am grateful to the club because from the start they treated me very well.”

“They showed they really wanted me and took care of me. I thank them because I am very happy today. I received other offers, but … we came to an agreement with PSG quite quickly.”

“I was obviously won over by the project, the players it has, the quality of the group … all these elements made it easier to find an agreement.”

“Knowing that I had friends in the locker room allowed me to tell myself that things were going to be simple for me to adjust. And I was not wrong, because it was very easy to integrate myself, especially because there are many players who speak Spanish like me.”