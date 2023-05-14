I Don’t See Messi Returning To Barcelona – Ronald Koeman

Ex Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman has come out to say that he believes Lionel Messi is more likely to head for MLS or the Middle East in the summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he sees the Argentine forward moving elsewhere instead of the Camp Nou because his friends, Busquets and Jordi Alba will also leave Barcelona soon.

Koeman added that he would not be shocked if Messi ends up at Inter Miami or Saudi Arabia once he leaves PSG.

His words, “I do not think Messi will return to Barcelona. [Sergio] Busquets will leave, Jordi Alba will not stay either and these three are good friends. I wouldn’t be surprised if they went to Miami or Saudi Arabia together.”