Apple iPhone 18 to feature New Camera Sensor from Samsung, ending Sony’s Monopoly

A recent report indicates that the iPhone 18 will incorporate at least one new camera sensor, with Samsung replacing Sony as the supplier. This development could mark the end of Sony’s exclusive contract for iPhone sensors.

While the details remain sparse, there is no information yet on whether the main and telephoto sensors will also shift from Sony. The reasons behind this change are not clear, but the most straightforward explanation is Apple’s strategy to diversify its supply chain. Using multiple suppliers, including Samsung, not only mitigates risks related to production issues but also strengthens Apple’s negotiating leverage, allowing it to play one supplier against another for better pricing. This move could be the beginning of a broader strategy to divide all camera orders between Samsung and Sony.

The change also suggests a potential boost in technological competition between Sony and Samsung. Both companies are likely to push the envelope on camera technology and performance, driven by the need to secure Apple’s business. This competition could significantly accelerate advancements in camera capabilities and features.

Reports have also surfaced that Apple is planning to introduce a variable aperture lens for the iPhone 17, hinting at further innovations on the horizon. The competition between Samsung and Sony is expected to enhance the development pace and technology of iPhone cameras.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known analyst in Apple circles, has confirmed that Apple is diversifying its camera sensor suppliers. By the time the iPhone 18 series launches in autumn 2026, Samsung will reportedly be supplying sensors. Specifically, the iPhone 18 is expected to feature a 48 MP, 1/2.6″ sensor for its ultrawide camera. It is said that Samsung has set up a dedicated team to cater to Apple’s requirements, and a contract might already be in place, although this remains speculative.

The impact of this switch on the iPhone 18’s camera quality compared to its predecessors is still uncertain. However, given Apple’s track record, it is expected that the new sensors will match or exceed the quality standards set by Sony’s current offerings.

In summary, the iPhone 18 will boast a 48 MP ultrawide camera with a 1/2.6″ sensor from Samsung, though official confirmation is still pending. When Samsung announces this sensor, it will confirm its place in the iPhone 18 lineup.