    Ladies Who Aren’t Virgins Make Better Decisions Than Those Who Are – Nedu

    Popular media personality, Nedu has come out to say that he’ll never marry a virgin. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he will never get married to a virgin because he believes ladies who are not virgins tend to make better decisions than those who are.

    Nedu added that ladies who decide to remain chaste until marriage attach too much pride and value to it, which in the long run makes them misbehave.

    His words, “If I want to marry, I would not get marry to someone who’s a virgin and I will tell you why. I think girls that are not virgins tends to make better decisions, those girls that are virgins, they believe, oh this is my pride, my virginity is my pride, it’s my value, I’m a 30 Year Old and I’m a virgin and I kept it to myself.”

    WOW.

