I Don’t Support ESL As A Brighton And Chelsea Manager – Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to say that his position on plans for a European Super League (ESL) will not change even if the club are involved in the proposed breakaway competition. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his position has not changed since when he gave his view as Brighton manager, and he maintains that sporting competitions should be based on sporting merit.

Potter added that he believes the EPL and UCL competitions should remain as they are.

His words, “My position hasn’t changed in terms of I think it’s the Premier League, it’s the Champions League, wherever you are you should get there on sporting merit,”

“That’s my position still.”

“[It’s] hard to answer hypothetical questions but I don’t think so. I think my position is my position and that’s it.”