I Don’t Understand Why VAR Didn’t Check The Tackle On Angel Di Maria – Julius Aghahowa

Ex-Nigeria player, Julius Aghahowa has come out to say that he believes the 2022 World Cup was meant to be won by Argentina after the final victory against France. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t believe Angel Di Maria was fouled in the box before the penalty was given in the final, so officiating was definitely fishy.

Julius added that he still doesn’t understand why VAR wasn’t checked to determine the truth of the matter.

His words, “He [Di Maria] wasn’t touched. The game has been given before it was played.”

“In such a game, shouldn’t it be checked by the VAR? This is clearly [a] demonstration that the World Cup was meant to be handed to Argentina and particularly, Lionel Messi.”