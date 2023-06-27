Virgil van Dijk, De Jong Cannot Be Leaders For The Netherlands Team – Ruud Gullit

Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk has no leadership skills to offer on the pitch, Ruud Gullit has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes both Van Dijk and De Jong are not the leaders many assume them to be when they play for the Netherlands, so expecting leadership from them is wanting them to give what they do not have.

Ruud added that both players actually need more attention to their own game, therefore they cannot be expected to oversee others.

His words, “I think Van Dijk and De Jong don’t have leadership skills. Actually, I’m asking them for something they don’t have. They need more attention to their own game. It’s difficult for a coach to work without leaders on the pitch and it’s supposed to be that Van Dijk and De Jong should be those leaders.”