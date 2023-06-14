I Don’t Want To Be Compared With Messi – Kendry Paez

Chelsea’s new singing, Kendry Paez has come out to address comparisons with Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not want to be compared to a player like Messi because the Argentina international is a very special legend, so he will keep focusing on being himself.

Paez added that he looks forward to playing with footballers like Enzo Fernandez when he joins the Blues officially.

His words, “I’m Kendry, I’m going to give the name to Ecuador. I’m going to continue being me, I don’t want to be compared to Messi. He’s very special, he’s the best. I’m 16 years old, they cannot compare me with him, because I’m in a process.”

“I have things to improve and gain a lot of experience. Later, with time, perhaps with what I win, maybe with Kendry Paez, the Ecuadorian. It’s me and no one else.”

“I don’t feel pressure, I am focused on Independiente, on the Libertadores and trying to continue playing in the best way. To get there I have to keep working, be focused on learning. It will be something special to share things with players like Enzo, with other special ones.”

“It’s wonderful, but now I’m focused on Independiente del Valle. There are two years to go, I know it goes by quickly and I’ll keep doing my thing here.”