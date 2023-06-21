I Enjoyed Celebrating Manchester City’s Treble To The Fullest – Grealish

Manchester City forward, Jack Grealish has come out to say that he has no regrets after embarking on an epic party in the wake of the club’s Treble triumph. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, winning the treble is something that mostly happens once in the life of a footballer, so he had to celebrate it to the fullest.

Grealish added that he enjoyed the moment with his teammates, and they all got emotional in the process.

His words, “Not really. I’d done something that comes around once in a lifetime. The last time it was done… I don’t know when Man United did it, but it hasn’t been done for ages. So why not celebrate like that? Everyone was with me. I wasn’t on my own, going out with my friends. I was with the whole team. We enjoyed ourselves on the Saturday, Sunday, Monday. I had the best weekend of my life. I’d just won the Champions League and I was so emotional after it.”

“I was probably on the biggest emotional high I’ve ever been on. The manager [Gareth Southgate] didn’t tell me, but I knew I wouldn’t play on the Friday. I came on [against North Macedonia] and I felt good. Whatever you do in life, there will always be people in the background criticising you. It’s part and parcel of life. My full priority is with England. That’s why I was in camp on Tuesday night. Obviously I had a good weekend, it was the best weekend of my life.”

“Yeah, of course! I probably had one of the most enjoyable seasons of my life. The second half of the season, I played a big part in something that will go down in Man City history. Last weekend was the best weekend I’ve ever had. I’m still trying to come to terms with it. I’ve been on such a high the last week. I feel good. I trained on Wednesday and Thursday, and felt alright. Obviously, Saturday and Sunday, I felt good.”