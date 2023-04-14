I Enjoyed Seeing Ronaldo Cry In Qatar – Boufal

Morocco winger, Sofiane Boufal has come out to hail Lionel Messi as his greatest of all time. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he has a lot of respect for Ronaldo, he absolutely enjoyed seeing the Portuguese cry after Portugal’s defeat in Qatar.

He added that he prefers Messi over Ronaldo and he wishes to play for Barcelona anytime in the future.

His words, “With all due respect to him, but I enjoyed seeing him cry, rather than us crying. I prefer Messi over Ronaldo & the club I wish to play for is BARCELONA.”