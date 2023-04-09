Interim Govt: Asiwaju will be sworn in, ING needless distraction – Chimaroke Nnamani

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has berated proponents of Interim National Government (ING), describing it as an affront to the sensibilities of Nigerians and treasonable.

Nnamani, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, insisted that ING was absurd and had no place in modern-day democratic rule.

He said those behind the plot were enemies of Nigeria, adding that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect, would be sworn in on May 29.

He said, “The presidential election has been conducted and a winner has been declared.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be sworn in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, Interim government is a needless distraction.

“Asiwaju will be sworn in on May 29, and he will hit the ground running.’’

Nnamani expressed optimism that a Tinubu-led administration would address youth unemployment, critical infrastructural development, women empowerment and the challenges facing the girl-child.