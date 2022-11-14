I Expect Big Clubs Around Europe To Line Up For Bellingham In The Summer – Hans-Joachim Watzke

Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham can leave the club next summer if he wishes, the German club’s chief executive, Hans-Joachim Watzke has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club and player will definitely hold talks immediately the World Cup is over, and the final decision will be up to him.

Watzke added that he expects the top clubs around Europe to line up for his signature if he is up for sale.

His words, “We will hold talks now, as soon as [the World Cup in] Qatar is over, and then we’ll have a fundamental talk about what he would like,”

“He just needs to tell us if he’d like to stay or if he’d like to go. In both cases we’ll talk about it very pleasantly and reasonably together. In general we can imagine that he’d stay with us, but we can’t behave as if this topic wasn’t on the table.”

“If he says ‘I’d like to do something else,’ then the really big [clubs] in Europe will be there and we can’t afford to fight financially.”