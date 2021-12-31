I Expect Ronaldo To Be Successful At MUFC This Season – Jorge Mendes

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes has come out to address rumours linking the striker with a move away from Manchester United. He recently had his say while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United and he’ll keep focusing on delivering great performances as always.

Jorge added that he is expecting a very successful season for the Portuguese at Old Trafford.

His words, “Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United.”.

“He’s going to continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career.”

“It’s going to be a great season for him, I’m sure.”

Ralf vs Burnley, “As expected it was a very tough, physical game against a team who play very physical,” the manager told reporters. “We also showed the qualities we have in our team. It was important to raise the energy level.”

“The whole team performance was a lot better, I was pleased with the performances of our wingers. Jadon Sancho did well and Mason Greenwood. Eddie [Cavani] and Cristiano Ronaldo, the effort was amazing.”