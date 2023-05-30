I Feel For Igbos In Nigeria – Pere

Ex BBNaija star, Pere has come out to express his concerns over what he described as the hate towards the Igbo tribe in Nigeria. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the clear hate against the Igbos in Nigeria is very real and sad, so he has no choice but to feel for Nigerians from that region.

Pere added that he sees a lot of hate towards Igbos online and it is simply disheartening to look at.

His words, “The hate against the Igbos in Nigeria is real. I AM NOT even Igbo or Yoruba or Hausa and I feel for them. Someone who is in politics once told me that “an Igbo person can never rule Nigeria”. If say Jesus no hold my right hand that day, I for slap am. Online I see lots of hate toward the Igbo tribe. This is coming from people within the political space. We have a serious problem in Nigeria and we need to be honest about it and face it head on. This is unfair.”

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, in which 12 to 21 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $171,428.57 equivalent to 60,000,000 Nigerian Naira, and other material gifts, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers.

