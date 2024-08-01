I Feel Like I’m A Part Of Messi’s Family – Bodyguard

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko has come out to speak about their relationship. Recall that Yassine became his personal security following his Inter Miami move, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Messi considers him a friend, not just a bodyguard, plus they talk and laugh about a lot of things when they are not on the move.

Cheunko added that he actually feels like he is part of Messi’s family because of how well he treats him.

His words, “Messi does not consider me only his bodyguard but also a friend. We talk, we laugh, and get to know our personalities together. He always invites me to lunch and treats me well.

When he won the Ballon d’Or, we were on the plane and he told me, ‘Yassine, carry the Ballon d’Or in your hand!’ I told him, ‘Okay…’ At first I thought he wanted me to carry it somewhere else. And then when I carried it, he said to his son and wife: ‘The winner of the Ballon d’Or for the best bodyguard is Yassine.’

It was a beautiful moment and words I will never forget from the best player in the world. I feel as if I am part of his family and I am trying hard to protect him not only from the physical side but also from the psychological side, because he trusts me a lot and depends on me and for my part I give all my focus to him. He is very humble.”

WOW.

Lionel Andrés Messi, also known as Leo Messi, is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes, and in 2020 he was named to the Ballon d’Or Dream Team.

Until leaving the club in 2021, he had spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he won a club-record 35 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and the UEFA Champions League four times.

With his country, he won the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A prolific goalscorer and creative playmaker, Messi holds the records for most goals in La Liga (474), most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and the UEFA Champions League (eight), and most assists in La Liga (192) and the Copa América (17).

He also has the most international goals by a South American male (103). Messi has scored over 800 senior career goals for club and country, and has the most goals by a player for a single club (672).