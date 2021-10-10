I Feel Lucky To Play For Pep Guardiola And Luis Enrique – Ferran Torres

Manchester City forward, Ferran Torres has come out to react to rumors linking him to Barcelona. He recently revealed that the fact is there will always be rumors about footballers.

According to him, he is focused on enjoying his football on the pitch and the city of Manchester despite the bad weather situation.

Ferran Torres added that Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique are not very different and he feels lucky to play for them.

His words, “There are always rumours, a thousand come out every day.”

“Now I am enjoying being able to go out more to see Manchester, it is a city in which there are things to do. The only downside I would put is the weather.”

On Pep and Luis Enrique, “The truth is that they are not very different.”

“I am a sponge and I am learning a lot from both of them, I feel very lucky.”

“I think I have a lot of room for improvement and I am lucky to be with two of the best coaches in the world who are teaching me and I am learning from them.”