I Feel Responsible For Conte’s Sack – Son

Tottenham forward, Son Heung-min has come out to admit that he feels responsible for Antonio Conte’s sacking. He recently revealed that he believes he should have done more this season, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Conte is a world-class manager who deserves a lot of praise from him because they had an amazing journey together at Tottenham.

Son added that the fact is he has not been able to help the team like fans are used to this season.

His words, “I’m very sorry to him,”

“He is a world-class manager, we had great journey together, I thank him a lot. I do not know how other players are thinking about him, but I’m sorry to him. I should have shown more but I couldn’t. I couldn’t help the team and I feel responsible as he left the club. He surely has great ability and experience as a coach and I’m sure he’ll have great success in his other career.”