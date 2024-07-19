I Feel The Need To Contest Again Because I Am Not A Transitional Leader – Biden

USA President, Joe Biden has come out to reveal the only situation that could make him drop out of the 2024 presidential election. He recently had his say during a BET interview, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he would only consider dropping out if he was diagnosed with a serious medical condition by doctors, but he currently feels the need to run again rather than serve as a transitional leader.

Biden added that age comes with a lot of wisdom, so he’ll keep using that to make his decisions.

His words, “If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem.

I said I was going to be a transitional candidate, and I thought I would be able to move on from this and pass it on to somebody else. But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided. And quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom.”

WOW.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is an American politician who is the 46th and current president of the United States since 2021. A member of the Democratic Party, he previously served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born on November 20, 1942, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Catherine Eugenia “Jean” Biden (née Finnegan) and Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. The oldest child in a Catholic family of English, French, and Irish descent, he has a sister, Valerie, and two brothers, Francis and James.

Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States in November 2020. He defeated the incumbent, Donald Trump, becoming the first candidate to defeat a sitting president since Bill Clinton defeated George H. W. Bush in 1992.

Trump refused to concede, insisting the election had been “stolen” from him through “voter fraud”, challenging the results in court and promoting numerous conspiracy theories about the voting and vote-counting processes, in an attempt to overturn the election results.