I Had Lots Of Good Memories At MUFC – Andreas Pereira

Fulham midfielder, Andreas Pereira has come out to say that he snubbed talks with Erik ten Hag in order to force through a transfer away from Manchester United in 2022. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he worked with Erik ten Hag at PSV, so he already knew that discussing with him might have led to him staying, which he just did not want at the time.

Pereira added that he had a lot of good memories at MUFC during his ten years spent at the club.

His words, “I didn’t speak with Ten Hag. I know him because I worked with him at PSV but I was determined in my head and maybe if I spoke with the manager again I would stay. In my head I was thinking ‘I need to go, I need to feel confident and play’ and that’s what I did.”

“At United I had a lot of memories; good memories, bad memories. It’s been 10 years at the club. I arrived when I was 16 so, you know, a young boy. It was an amazing ride but I got to the stage where I thought maybe it was best not to stay. I wanted to feel more loved and I wanted to play every game. What Fulham offered me and what [manager] Marco [Silva] offered me, it was the perfect opportunity.”

On the FA Cup clash vs MUFC, “I’ll have mixed emotions. It’s a difficult game but I’m happy to play against Manchester United. It will be my first time back and feeling that atmosphere. I’ve never been there as a visitor so it will be something new. They have a lot of confidence. They’re playing really, really well but sometimes when you’re that confident it’s not good as well. We know we have to work very, very hard to win against them but we will do everything and try to play the perfect game.”