I Hate Posting Proof Online To Prove The Kuti Family Is United – Made

Popular musician, Made Kuti has come out to share a photo to prove he and his father, Femi Kuti were in court to support his embattled uncle, Seun Kuti. This is coming after some Nigerians went on Femi Kuti’s Instagram page to attack him for allegedly not being there for Seun during his trying times.

Alongside his picture proof, Made wrote, “At court yesterday.

I don’t like that we have to post things on social media to show/prove we’re doing everything we can as a family. But here you go.

Because of this many are cursing at us under my father’s last post, swearing at us for doing nothing. We must accept there’s much more to life than what we see on our phones.”

WOW.