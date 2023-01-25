2023: Support Atiku if you want second term – Ex-Minister, Oyelese tells Makinde

Elder Wole Oyelese, a former Minister of Power and Steel, has said the second-term ambition of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state lies in the victory of Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 25th February presidential election.

Oyelese made this declaration while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, the state capital on Thursday.

Makinde, one of the recently formed G-5 governors under the PDP has refused to campaign for Atiku Abubakar

He and other G-5 members had earlier said they will not support Atiku unless the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu resigns from his position.

But Oyelese who is one of the chieftains of PDP in the state has advised Makinde to retrace his steps.

The former minister noted that the need for Makinde to rescind his decision was necessary to realise his second-term ambition.

Oyelese while addressing journalists explained that Makinde needs Atiku to win the second term election, adding that more than 95 percent of political appointees under Makinde’s government were working for Atiku.

The former minister pointed out that Makinde lacks the capacity to upturn the popular sentiment in Oyo State which is in support of Atiku, warning that the current situation is an act of treachery.

He added that it is unacceptable to see that Makinde who is seeking re-election on the platform of the PDP is working against the presidential candidate of the same political party.

Oyelese advised Makinde to rescind his decision and support Atiku without wasting more time.

He said, “I see the current situation as an act of treachery when you belong to a political party and you are working against the presidential candidate of that party. It is Seyi that needs Atiku and not Atiku that needs him, because Oyo State people have made up their minds to support Atiku.

“The bottom line is that Makinde should campaign openly for Atiku or else, it will be taken that he has made a statement in line with what the G-5 governors have been saying and this is dangerous for his second term ambition. Makinde should know That Wike has lost it”.