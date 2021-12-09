I Have A Clear Idea About Where Haaland Will Play Next – Mino Raiola

Super Agent, Mino Raiola has come out to speak on the future of Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund. He recently revealed that he has very clear ideas about where the youngster will be playing next.

According to him, he and the player will simply have to look at what the market has to offer because not doing so will not favor his client’s future.

Raiola, however, added that he’ll never be influenced by the transfer market, since players like Haaland are big enough to deserve the very best.

His words, “We have clear ideas about where Erling should go and of course we look at what the market has to offer. I would be a bad advisor if I didn’t.”

“We can influence the market with a player like Erl. We are not influenced by the market. We know this.”

“I changed the transfer market with my players. We consultants have created a second game alongside football: calciomercato [Italian for transfer market]. Now we talk about a game two days a week and five days about transfers.”

“Maybe the sports directors hate me. I don’t hate anyone myself. I just do my job.”