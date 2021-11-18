I Have A Problem With What Pastors Say To Obtain Money From Members – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has come out to respond to a lady who blasted those sending money to Davido and complain about Nigerian pastors collecting money. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he really doesn’t have any problem with members giving their pastors money, but he has lots of issues with what the pastor says to obtain that money.

He added that a lot of pastors shamelessly go as far as saying Christians won’t make heaven unless they give them money.

His words, “There is absolutely nothing wrong with giving a pastor money, even if he wants to clear a Rolls Royce like Davido. It’s what the pastor says to obtain the money, that I have issues with.”

“Many would say that you won’t make heaven if you don’t give them money, or when you give them you are giving to God, or even tie your blessings to giving them money, that’s where I have a problem. ~FRZ”

WOW.

Ifedayo Olarinde (born 6 May 1976), popularly known as Daddy Freeze, is a Nigerian broadcaster and radio talk show host.

Ifedayo Olarinde was born in Cluj-Napoca, Romania to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother. He spent most of his growing years in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he attended the International School. He has a degree in sociology from the University of Ibadan.

Freeze started his radio career in 1996 with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan and joined Cool FM in 2001 working in radio presenting, television and general entertainment. He is a senior broadcaster at Cool FM Lagos.

He is also an event compere. He has hosted a number of music concerts, comedy shows and Nollywood premieres in Nigeria, Ghana and the United Kingdom.