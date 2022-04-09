    Login
    Subscribe

    I Have A Third Child With A Model – Chris Brown

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Chris Brown has come out to acknowledge his third child. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    Chris Brown
    Chris Brown

    According to him, he welcomed a daughter with Diamond Brown back in Jan. 2022, and he is grateful to be a father again.

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply