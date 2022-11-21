I Have Full Faith In Maguire – Southgate

England manager, Gareth Southgate has come out to insist that he has full faith in Harry Maguire. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Manchester United defender is a technically-gifted defender who is good with the ball, and he is very lucky to have him in his team.

Southgate added that Maguire is also a very strong leader in the team, and his physical stature and aerial challenges will always be a plus to England.

His words, “Loyalty comes from performances over time – and knowing that to play for England is a different experience to any other. Players have to be able to handle that. The ones that have been here longer, we know they can do that. What are his strengths? Well, he’s technically a fantastic footballer with the ball.”

“He’s a very strong leader in the team. His physical stature, the aerial challenge is one – we haven’t got anybody else with that physical presence. And of course, there is the relationships with other players in the defence which are also part of your thinking when you’re picking a team, because that understanding you don’t have long to work on and the more those relationships are there over a period of time I think it is helpful.”