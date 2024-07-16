I Have No Plans For New Music, I Want To Do Other Creative Things – Adele

Popular singer, Adele has come out to say that she has no intention of making new songs anytime soon. She recently had her say during a new interview with German outlet, ZDF, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is at the point in her life when she wants to do other creative things, so she’ll be taking a break from music till further notice.

Her words, “I don’t have any plans for new music, at all.

I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE known mononymously as Adele, is an English singer-songwriter. She is known for her powerful mezzo-soprano vocals and songwriting. After graduating in arts from the BRIT School in 2006, Adele signed a record deal with XL Recordings.

Her debut album, 19, was released in 2008 and spawned the UK top-five singles “Chasing Pavements” and “Make You Feel My Love”. 19 has sold over 2.5 million copies in the UK and was named in the top 20 best-selling debut albums of all time in the UK. Adele was honoured with the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins was born on 5 May 1988 in the Tottenham district of London, to an English mother, Penny Adkins, and a Welsh father, Marc Evans. After Evans left when Adele was 2, she was brought up by her mother. She began singing at age 4 and asserts that she became obsessed with voices.

In 1997, 9-year-old Adele and her mother, who by then had found work as a furniture maker and an adult-learning activities organiser, relocated to Brighton on the south coast of England.