I Have Not Spoken To PSG About Becoming Their Next Manager – Mourinho

Roma coach, Jose Mourinho has come out to laugh off reports that Paris Saint-Germain have contacted him to potentially replace Christophe Galtier as their head coach. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he keeps seeing reports that he has already spoken to the club, but that is not true because they have not had any conversation yet.

His words, “If they called, they didn’t find me, I’ve never spoken to them.”

WOW.