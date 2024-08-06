I Have Nothing To Prove To Those Accusing Me Of Killing Junior Pope – Adanma Luke

Nollywood producer, Adanma Luke has come out to slam a woman who sent her a DM accusing her of killing late actor, Junior Pope. She recently shared the vile DM she received from the woman who wished her six-months old baby death after accusing her of murdering the deceased actor.

Reacting, she wrote that she has been insulted and called all manner of names since the incident that took Pope’s life, and it is clear many Nigerians want her head to go down for them just to satisfy their cravings.

Luke added that if she is innocent of all their vile accusations, may those people eat their own tears.

Her words, “Who is he that saith a thing and it cometh to pass, when the Lord has not commanded it?

Woman, I am not afraid to die and i won’t allow you come for my 6 months old child who has done nothing to you. I have been insulted and called all manner of names even from those i was good to but i still didn’t react. You all want my enemies head to go down for you to satisfy your cravings. If i am innocent of all your accusations, may you eat your tears. Been off work for months and no one asked how i was feeding my family or taking care of the victims families. This woman’s dm gave me the strength to come back online. I have nothing to prove to you all no more but believe me You all gave me the strength i have now and i honestly don’t give a fuvk no more. Henceforth, enjoy the monster you made of me because i won’t hold back no more.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.